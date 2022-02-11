GoFundMe started for B.C. mountain biker who suffered life-altering injuries

The family of a Chilliwack, B.C., mountain biker who took a serious fall Sunday says he’ll likely never walk again.

The younger brother of Spencer Arnold told CTV News it happened on Vedder Mountain, one of Spencer’s usual riding spots.

"I received the unfortunate call that Spencer had been in a serious mountain bike accident," Cooper Arnold said.

Cooper says Spencer took a hard fall on his head and neck area, breaking his C6 and C7 vertebrae.

Spencer was airlifted to Abbotsford Regional Hospital, then later transferred to Vancouver General.

Cooper says his brother underwent a lengthy seven hour surgery on Monday.

“A bunch of metal went in there, and since then he’s just been recovering in the ICU,” Cooper said.

"He doesn't have any mobility basically chest down, and that's unlikely to return.”

Fighting through tears, Cooper described Spencer as a loving brother, husband and friend.

"He’s one of the most caring people I know, and he’d do anything to help anybody," Cooper said.

Spencer is a co-owner of Vedder Mountain Bike Co. in Chilliwack, where his employees and friends are still stunned.

"Everyone is absolutely devastated,” head mechanic Stefan Bott-Michaelis said.

Stefan says Spencer is one of the best riders in the area, making the accident that much harder to process.

"He’s experienced and I've never seen him in the whole time I’ve known, him which is six years, crashing," he said.

He also echoed Cooper’s sentiments, calling Spencer the ultimate friend.

"You could call him in the middle of the night and he'd help you out, he’s that guy," Stefan said.

A GoFundMe has been started for Spencer and his wife Donna to help cover any medical costs and accessibility modifications to their home.