Going ETS? City of Ottawa fixing spelling error on Isabella Street pavement markings

Drivers travelling east on Isabella Street may have been confused by the pavement markings on the road leading to the Queensway on Thursday.

The painted words on the road directed drivers to the "417 ETS – East" instead of "417 EST – East." The pavement markings also tell motorists they can make a right turn from the outside lane on Isabella Street to Metcalfe, instead of just going straight.

A Reddit user posted about the spelling mistake in the French spelling of east, writing "Today on 'You Had One Job.'"

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the city said crews will correct the mistake on Isabella Street at Metcalfe Street Thursday evening.

"The City of Ottawa recently became aware of an incorrect pavement marking on Isabella Street. Work will begin later this evening to correctly reinstate the pavement marking," said Phil Landry, Director of Traffic Services.

Earlier this month, a temporary sign on Hwy. 417 directed motorists to Cronwall. The Ministry of Transportation said the temporary sign with the spelling mistake was installed on July 14, and a new sign was ordered for Cornwall.