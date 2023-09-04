Going gold for Fight Like Mason Foundation
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
September is here and it’s time to go gold for the Fight Like Mason Foundation.
This local charity has various events this month in commemoration of childhood cancer awareness.
Founders of the foundation’s son, Mason, passed away after a battle with cancer, but not before motivating an entire community to give back to help find a cure.
The Fight Like Mason Foundation’s popular “gold hair dudes challenge” is back, as is their lawn sign campaign.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
-
Northern Ont. chainsaw sculptor wins first place in international competitionJake Rhodes is an artist – but he doesn’t use a canvas and watercolours. Instead, all he needs is just a piece of wood and a chainsaw.
-
Smoky skies linger over Calgary for Labour DayCalgarians could see, smell and taste the smoke as it sat thick in the air Monday morning in the city.
-
'This is a small first step': London opposition MPPs react to Housing Minister Steve Clark’s resignationLondon’s three opposition MPPs are reacting to the resignation of Ontario Housing Minster Steve Clark.