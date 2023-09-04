iHeartRadio

Going gold for Fight Like Mason Foundation


'Dudes' colour their hair with the Gold Hair Dudes Care Challenge, launched by the Fight Like Mason Foundation on September 20, 2020. (Angelo Aversa / CTV News)

September is here and it’s time to go gold for the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

This local charity has various events this month in commemoration of childhood cancer awareness.

Founders of the foundation’s son, Mason, passed away after a battle with cancer, but not before motivating an entire community to give back to help find a cure.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation’s popular “gold hair dudes challenge” is back, as is their lawn sign campaign.  

