'Going in … a bit easier than coming out': Colorado teen drives car into swimming pool

A teenager in Colorado ended up in hot water—literally--after driving their car into a swimming pool.

First responders in Lakewood, Colo. said the driver was able to escape the pool safely after the impromptu dip on Thursday.

“Going in was probably a bit easier than coming out,” West Metro Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter, sharing video footage of several divers helping to recover the vehicle.

The Lakewood Police Department said no one was injured in the incident and thanked a local towing company for helping to fish out the car.

Police told WOWK 13 News the incident occurred when a teen driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse.

The person behind the wheel received a citation for careless driving, according to The Denver Post.

