Going stir crazy working from home? Ford City has a solution

A new business has opened on Drouillard Road in Windsor, catering to people who want to have their own office without the overhead.

It’s called “Co.” and is the brainchild of Ford City BIA president Shane Potvin.

The name is “short for co-workspace, collaboration, cozy, coffee, you know, a lot of co words,” says Potvin.

The shared workspace is located on the second floor of the building where The Grand Cantina restaurant is located.

During the pandemic, Potvin’s’ space was leased by a tenant who recently moved out.

A graphic designer, Potvin says he was starting to miss the office lifestyle in the last few months of the pandemic.

“I can work from home for two to three months and then I start going a little stir crazy. I don’t feel creative at home. I need light, windows, be around other people,” says Potvin.

He renovated the space to create nine workspaces, including one for himself.

It also has a lounge, kitchenette and space for larger meetings.

Clients can rent their own desk for intervals as short as six months.

“Everyone’s been holed up in their house for two years now,” says Potvin. “Everything’s kinda happening, where restrictions are starting to lighten up and people just need to get out of the house.”