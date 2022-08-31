Going the distance: Community efforts to provide free bikes to migrant workers in SW Ontario

St. Aidan’s Anglican Church in London Ont. is partnering with the Christ Church in Chatham to deliver close to 100 donated bikes to migrant workers in southwestern Ontario.

Over the last few weeks, Rector Kevin George with St. Aidans put the call out to Londoners to see if anyone would be willing to donate a bicycle.

Rev. John Maroney in Chatham suggested the idea of assisting migrant workers back in June when he began to see their need for transportation.

“People have been so supportive,” George said. “John and I have been working together to get these bikes in the hands of those who need them.”

George says they were overwhelmed with the amount of generosity they received from local community members willing to give back.

“We thought we might get 20 bikes and it’s kind of exploded since then,” said Heather McCallum who attends St. Aidans.

As of Wednesday, the group has collected at least 80 bikes.

“The migrant workers need a mode of transportation,” she said. “Being able to help those in need is very important. They need their independence, especially if they are stuck in one place.”

Her son Aj McCallum has been responsible for collecting and repairing dozens of bikes and told CTV News, “It feels good to be able to give back.”

Next week, Rector George will help deliver dozens of bikes to a farm in Chatham that he said has up to 100 migrant workers.