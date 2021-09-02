Going to a wedding in Manitoba? Here are the mask rules and vaccine requirements

Manitobans planning on attending a wedding next week in Manitoba should be prepared to wear a mask and show proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said when it comes to weddings – masks are still mandatory but there may be some exceptions.

"All of our orders have always been based on reasonableness," he said.

"If we are talking about a bride walking down the aisle, the bride and groom at the front doing their vows – reasonableness tells us at that point they wouldn't have to have masks on for that period of time."

As of Sept. 7, Manitoba's new public health orders will require all guests must be fully vaccinated and show proof of their immunizations if they are attending weddings in a licensed facility. However, Roussin said vendors – such as photographers – won't be counted as guests, meaning they will not have to be fully vaccinated.

"We would encourage everyone to be vaccinated," Roussin said.

"The easy answer is the more vaccinated people who attend these higher-risk events, the less likely we are going to see transmission and the less likely we are going to need to require to have further public health restrictions."

Outdoor weddings will be limited to 500 people.