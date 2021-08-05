Going to an Edmonton Elks game this season? Here's what you need to know

After nearly two years, Edmonton's CFL franchise is back at Commonwealth stadium and some things have changed — not just its name.

The Edmonton Elks will host the Ottawa RedBlacks on Saturday at 8 p.m. MST for Commonwealth Stadium's first event in 21 months, according to the City of Edmonton.

"We are thrilled to see the stadium reopen to the public and the return of CFL football and other large-scale events. It’s been a long time coming," said Heather Seutter, director of Commonwealth Stadium. "The health and safety of fans, players and staff is our priority and we will be implementing a number of new practices and policies as football season returns this weekend."

HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES

Commonwealth Stadium will operate at full capacity and masks won't be required, but the city "highly" recommends them.

Instead, the City of Edmonton and the Elks will largely try to eliminate physical contact by offering touchless hand sanitizer and bathroom amenities, and mobile tickets only.

Cashless transactions are encouraged, and there won't be condiment tables or buffets. Packaged condiments will be given out instead.

Also, guests who leave the stadium can't go back in; smoking will only be allowed in designated area; and 50/50 tickets will be sold online.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

The Edmonton Transit Service is adding extra busses to its Park & Ride locations on Saturday and Aug. 14 as trains will only run every 15 minutes due to redevelopment work at the Stadium LRT Station.

For a full list of Park & Ride locations, click here.

Fans with tickets to the football game can ride ETS two hours before, during, and two hours after the event ends.

MOBILE VACCINATION CLINIC

The Edmonton Elks partnered with the Industry for Vaccination Alberta Coalition to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

"Football is back, but the drive to end COVID-19 is still in the fourth quarter," the Elks said in a release.

For more game day information, click here.