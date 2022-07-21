'Going to be a benefit': Old signs in Wascana Park to be replaced

Wascana Park is replacing all of their old signs, as most have been around for 30 or 40 years and are difficult to read.

Jenna Schroeder, executive director of the Provincial Capital Commission, said they will begin installing new signs within the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve got 22 directional signs that are going to show users within the Centre how to get to different areas so for example, how to get to the marina, how to get to the science centre, the skate park, the museum,” said

The government isn’t ready to reveal what the new signs will look like but they may be similar to what the University of Regina has on its adjoining property. The cost is just over $100,000 for this first phase. There will also be five big signs at key locations.

“I’m not sure if you’ve ever typed in 2900 Wascana Drive into Google. That is the location of this building but Google Maps sends you to the marina so having a nice big sign telling you that this is Wascana Place here is going to be a benefit,” said Schroeder.

Wascana Park doesn’t know how many signs they have in total but they do plan to get to all of them eventually. They could be replacing signs for the next three or four summers.