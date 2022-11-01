'Going to hard areas': Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman off to best offensive seasons yet

Playing next to Connor McDavid certainly helps, but if you ask their coach, it's not all flash and dash that has a pair of Oilers forwards off to hot starts.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman both had 11 points in nine games ahead of Edmonton's (6-3) Tuesday matchup against the Nashville Predators (3-5-1).

Both are veterans who make more than $5 million a season. Nugent-Hopkins was a first-overall draft pick. Neither have recorded a point-per-game NHL season yet, but both were ahead of that pace heading into November.

"A focus of mine was to bear down around the net. Shoot the puck a little bit more, shoot with a bit more confidence, and so far I've been feeling good. It's nine games in, gotta keep going," Nugent-Hopkins said.

He has six points and Hyman has seven in the last four games. The Oilers won all of them.

McDavid also has eight points in that span. He's averaged more than a point-per-game in every one of his eight seasons in Edmonton.

"Whenever you got something going, you want to make sure that you keep on it and you keep building your game. I think that roadtrip was a really good step," Hyman said of the three most recent away games.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft had great things to say about both wingers.

"What Ryan is doing is he's going to hard areas in order to have that type of offensive success and it's a credit to him. He's figured that out. He's willing to get his nose dirty," he told reporters.

"I would describe Zach Hyman as being easy to play with, but hard to play against. His effect on whatever line he plays on, you can see tangible results immediately."

With five Oilers forwards yet to score this season, Woodcroft is hoping the hard work and tactics of Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman will rub off.

"It's good advice for any player that hasn't found the offensive success that they want to have. (Go to the net,) that's where the goals are scored," he said.

Jack Campbell is expected to start against the Predators. The game is at Rogers Place at 7 p.m.