Going to the Elks game on Saturday? You need one COVID-19 vaccine dose

The Edmonton Elks require fans attending their next game on Saturday will need to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) team announced the new public health measure Thursday after the province announced a new proof of vaccine requirement that businesses could implement.

All fans 12 years of age or older will need to show proof – whether screenshot, web-based, or physical documentation – that they received at minimum one COVID-19 immunization or a negative PCR test from within 48 hours of kickoff.

Additionally, fans may also be asked to provide photo ID to confirm their proof of vaccination or negative test result.

"We would like to thank our fans for their understanding and cooperation as we implement these new safety measures," said Chris Presson, Elks president and CEO. "We're sure our fans will rise to the occasion again this weekend, as we collectively do what's right for our football family and the broader community."

The previously announced requirement for fans to have both of their vaccinations will come into effect on Oct. 15.