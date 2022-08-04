'Going to throw a big party': Victoria brewery to celebrate 10th anniversary

Breweries are a dime a dozen in B.C., but a local brewery and distillery has been doing business differently for a decade.

Moon Underwater Brewery and Distillery, located in the Rock Bay area of Victoria, opened in 2012 before B.C.'s brewery boom.

"We were the 50th brewery in B.C.," says co-owner Clayton Potter.

Some 10 years later, there's now about 240 breweries across the province. But still, this place stands out.

"The Potts Pils is actually the most awarded beer at the Canadian Brewing Awards since 2014," says Potter.

Potter completed his undergrad in biochemistry and microbiology, and shocked his mother and step-father when he said he wanted to pour everything he had into launching a brewery.

"I said, you got to be kidding me," says co-owner Stephen Ash.

But the family took a chance and dove headfirst into the businesses.

"Myself, my mom, and my stepdad all pooled our resources," says Potter.

A decade later, the brewery and distillery has become a local favourite.

"I'd say our clientele would be the working-class people around here," says Potter.

And with the brewery being located in an industrial area, it's not the easiest for tourists to find.

So this locals-only success story is set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a mini music festival on Labour Day.

"We're going to throw a big party," says Potter.

"It should be a rockin' good time," adds Ash.