GOJHL cancels 2020-21 season

Yet another sports season has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) has announced the cancellation of its 2020-21 season.

In a statement released Monday morning, the league said that due to the latest shutdown they are unable to hold any kind of season this year now that recreational facilities have been closed to the public.

“There was never ending hope that we would be able to somehow manage a safe and responsible 2020-21 hockey season,” read the release. “There simply is no way of completing any kind of meaningful season.”

There are currently 26 teams listed as part of the league, including the Kitchener-Waterloo Siskins, Ayr Centennials, Elmira Sugar Kings, Cambridge Redhawks, and Stratford Warriors.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to all Ontarians for so many reasons. Our front-line workers have certainly endured the greatest challenges and losses but our devoted athletes, coaches and staff who live for the game have lost as well,” said GOJHL Commissioner Brent Garbutt.

The league said that they now plan to focus their efforts on successful return to the rink in the 2021-22 season.