iHeartRadio

Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption


image.jpg
Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian regime of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.
12