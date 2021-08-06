Golden aspirations: Maritime soccer players inspired by women's Olympic win

Teen players with the United Dartmouth Football Club are all abuzz after watching the excitement of Team Canada's Olympic victory on the soccer pitch Friday morning at the Tokyo Games.

"I watched it with my brother and my mom, and we were sitting on the coach, nervous and screaming," says UDFC winger Kiersten Samson."So much excitement, nerves, it was so much fun!"

"Probably the most fun watching a game at the Olympics so far," adds goalkeeper Allison Bickford.

The gold medal final came down to penalty kicks, with each team matching the other, until the final kick from Julia Grosso settled the shootout.

"Definitely was on the edge at a few points, wasn't really sure how it was going to play out," recalls UDFC central midfielder Hannah Macdonald, "but when they scored that last goal, I was jumping off my seat, definitely shed a few tears as well."

"And it was just so amazing to see when they won just how amazing and how excited the team was together," says UDFC center back Marin Aucoin.

That golden moment for Team Canada has been years in the making, after bronze finishes at two previous Olympics.

For Saint Mary's University women's soccer head coach Marisa Colzie, watching the match was a nail-biting experience.

"I rode the emotional roller coaster that was the game," she laughs, adding she, too, shed a few tears at the game's conclusion.

Colzie says the victory is a win for the sport of women's soccer in Canada.

"I think we'll see those Sinclairs more often now," she says, referring to Team Canada captain and game veteran Christine Sinclair, "when you win that gold medal, I think that motivates and inspires the young players in our country."

She says what's needed now is a way for women to play professionally -- in a national league of their own.

"We have the CPL (the Canadian Premier League) and even with COVID it's doing wonderful and has great support in those cities," says Colzie, "So I think it's time to really get serious about backing our female soccer players."

The young female players with United DFC agree.

For them, watching the women's victory is inspiration to reach for their athletic dreams.

"I think it will definitely bring all young players and young female players together," says Aucoin, "it's just such an amazing thing for people to look up to those players."

"And it has definitely inspired us and other Canadian girls to pursue soccer," adds Bickford, "and maybe have another chance to play for a gold medal for Canada."