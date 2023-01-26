Golden-Field RCMP conduct gun and weapons bust on 'known crime house'
A tip from a concerned citizen led to a firearms and weapons bust by Mounties at a home in Golden, B.C.
Golden-Field RCMP say the home is "a known crime house," and its occupants are prohibited from possessing firearms, so when information was received on Jan. 12 that two men walked in with long guns, officers set up around the home and waited.
An hour later, a man was leaving the home in a car when officers pulled him over.
According to RCMP, the man had a sawed-off riding shotgun.
Police say he also had multiple knives, a baton, plastic brass knuckles and break-in tools on his person, as well as face coverings, gloves and more break-in tools in the car.
No long guns were located, though.
Officers arrested the man in the car, and waited some more, communicating to the people inside the home.
Eventually, three people came out.
The RCMP searched the home and found two pellet guns resembling long guns.
Charges are pending against the man in the car, who is 32 years old, according to police – his name has not yet been released.
No charges will be laid against the other three individuals for this incident, RCMP say.
