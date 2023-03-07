Golden Palace half-price egg roll event returns
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A beloved Ottawa restaurant is serving up its famous egg rolls for half-price again this year after a hiatus.
Golden Palace Restaurant, which is celebrating its 63rd anniversary this year, is bringing back its popular half-price egg roll event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"We are excited to announce that after a three year break our HALF PRICE egg roll anniversary is BACK," the restaurant posted on Instagram.
The annual event typically draws hundreds of people to the Carling Avenue restaurant, leading to long lineups down the street.
This year's event will happen on either Wednesday, April 12 or Thursday, April 13, depending on the weather. Golden Palace says it will decide a week prior to the event.View this post on Instagram
-
Barrie concert band member says so long after 70 seasonsIt was the end of an era on Tuesday night as the Barrie Concert Band gathered for their weekly rehearsals, but this time they were playing out their longest-tenured member ever.
-
Calgary moms concerned about lack of special needs support in Alberta’s education systemThree moms who have kids with special needs tell CTV News they feel let down by the Calgary Board of Education.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patientsAs a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilitiesThe City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
-
Ontario takes a step toward legislature renovations with proposal for new ministryOntario took another step toward renovations of the legislature Tuesday, proposing to create a new ministry to oversee them.
-
Fatal fire in Oshawa deemed a homicide, police sayDurham police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a fire in Oshawa that left one person dead on Monday morning.
-
Advocates call for decriminalizing drugs in new reportA new report provides additional context into the ongoing struggles of opioid-related overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Whitecaps return to CONCACAF Champions League seeking first win of 2023The Vancouver Whitecaps had a knack for performing on the big stage last season. When the games mattered most, the club seemed to rise to the occasion, winning a series of do-or-die matchups that helped the 'Caps capture the Canadian Championship and nearly squeak into the Major League Soccer playoffs.
-
Pictou County woman arrested after speeding away from police, crashing vehicle: policeA woman from Nova Scotia's Pictou County has been charged after speeding away from police and crashing the vehicle.