Golden rescue saves largest number of dogs yet

There was hardly a dry eye at Pearson Airport in Toronto Saturday morning as dozens of animals were flown in after being rescued from hazardous conditions.

Golden Rescue is one of Canada's largest single-breed, not-for-profit rescue groups, with more than 500 volunteers working to give goldens a second chance with a forever family.

On Saturday, the Barrie chapter welcomed its largest number of rescues yet, with 46 dogs greeted by their new forever families.

"By all rights, some of these goldens should not like human beings, but they come out of their crates, sometimes a little [nervous], but you know what, within seconds their tails are wagging, they're jumping up, they're giving kisses," says Viive Tamm, the volunteer board chair for Golden Rescue. "I somehow think that they know their lives have been saved and that they are now in freedom and a great place."

The 46 rescues were flown in from Egypt, where Tamm says they were living on the street, saying many dogs there are poisoned or gathered for the meat trade.

Before arriving in Canada, families are selected, and the dogs are picked up and immediately taken to their new forever home.

"We have 46 goldens at the airport, and we have 46 families waiting there. Some of them have got signs saying welcome; everybody's super excited," says Tamm. "There's usually not a dry eye; everybody's crying when they come out of their crates."

Tamm says they work towards helping every domestic animal they can and dedicate available resources to international rescues about once a month.

