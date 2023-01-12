Golden retriever rescued from Canada Line tracks after getting separated from owner

Transit staff rescued a frightened golden retriever from the Canada Line tracks in Vancouver’s South Cambie neighbourhood Thursday following an alarming incident that disrupted service for more than an hour.

Authorities said the dog's owner boarded a train at Oakridge Station shortly before noon, but somehow became separated from the animal when the doors closed.

"It's any pet owner's worst nightmare," said Const. Amanda Steed with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

There were initially concerns that the golden retriever was killed – some social media users reported the dog's leash was caught in the doors when the train pulled away from the station, though Steed could only confirm that the animal somehow ended up on the tracks.

"Canada Line staff immediately shut down the trains," Steed said. "They powered down the tracks, went into the tunnel on foot and searched for the dog."

After about 80 minutes, staff found the dog – which appeared to be relatively unharmed – and returned the animal to his distraught owner.

"He was just running around scared," Steed said. "It's a miracle, really."

Under TransLink's rules, most pets are required to be kept in carriers on buses, SkyTrains and SeaBuses – though there is an exception for service dogs. Police could not confirm whether the golden retriever rescued from the Canada Line tracks is a service animal.

Anyone boarding a train with a leashed dog of any kind should exercise caution, Steed said.

"Make sure you're with that animal and are aware of the safety of that animal at all times," she said. "When you get on that train, make sure that animal is on that train with you so we can prevent something like this from happening."