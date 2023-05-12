Golden statue stolen from Maple Ridge retirement home recovered, RCMP say

Mounties are returning a golden statue to its rightful owner after it was stolen during a break-in at a seniors retirement residence in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the statue had "sentimental value" and was stolen along with other items at the seniors centre in the 12200 block of 224 Street on Saturday.

A few days later, staff at the retirement home provided Mounties with video surveillance images of the suspect.

"RCMP Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) recognized the suspect and conducted checks throughout Maple Ridge, including sharing pictures of the suspect with a community partner at a local community resource centre," Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

On Wednesday, the community partner contacted authorities after the suspect was seen near a local leisure centre. The suspect was arrested shortly after and Mounties were able to track down the stolen statue.

"Ridge Meadows RCMP is always happy to have the opportunity to return a special item to a person in the community," said Sgt. Chris Kelly in the release. "We encourage the public to immediately report incidents to police as it gives us the best chance at recovering stolen property."

RCMP said charges against the suspect are pending.