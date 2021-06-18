Golden ticket helps Golden Retrievers

Golden Rescue Ontario is selling tickets for its annual Wishbone Lottery with an amazing grand prize.

Golden Rescue is one of Canada's largest single-breed, not-for-profit rescue groups.

It has 500 volunteers throughout Canada working to give Goldens a second chance with a forever family.

One-hundred percent of the money raised will help the pups, including vet care and behavioural training for rescues.

The organization also brings in rescue dogs worldwide, including the U.S., Istanbul, Shanghai, Mexico and Egypt.

The group holds various fundraisers to cover the costs, but because of COVID-19, the group has pivoted and holds monthly 50/50 draws and tickets to their annual Wishbone Lottery. The grand prize is dinner for two anywhere in the world.

Tickets are available now until Jan. 10, 2022. Complete information is available here.