Goldeyes' GM reflects on highlights of the 30th season

As the Winnipeg Goldeyes played its final home game of the regular season on Sunday, the team’s general manager is looking back on the year so far.

This year marked the 30th season for the Goldeyes. Though the team is poised to miss the playoffs, general manager Andrew Collier said there has still been many bright spots this season, particularly the athletes.

“[We have] great players. Our third baseman Dayson Croes will probably be one of the rookies of the year. He’s one of the leaders in hitting,” he said.

“Max Murphy, player of the year last year. [He] could be player of the year again this year.”

Another highlight for Collier was the night they retired Reggie Abercrombie’s jersey. He said it is the most fun he’s had at the ballpark in a while.

“It was so much fun having Reggie back. He’s such a fan favourite,” he said.

“People came out to cheer him on. He had such a good time. It was just a good way to honour a Goldeyes legend.”

On Sunday, the Goldeyes lost 7-6 to the Kansas City Monarchs. Collier said about 6,500 fans came out for the afternoon game, noting that the team puts on a good show.

“It’s not just the baseball on the field, it’s everything that’s involved,” he said.

“We have great food and beverage here at affordable prices, and the between inning promotions are always good, the team games are always good. I like to think that we provide good family, affordable, entertainment.”

The Goldeyes wrap up the regular season on the road with series in Sioux Falls and Fargo-Moorhead.

Collier said planning for the 31st season will begin in October.