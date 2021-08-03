Goldeyes return to Winnipeg for first time in nearly two years
Baseball is officially back in Winnipeg.
For the first time since Sept. 2, 2019, the Winnipeg Goldeyes will be playing a home game and fans will be in attendance.
Due to the pandemic, the Goldeyes were uprooted from their home ballpark and have been playing in Jackson, Tennessee.
But that all changes on Tuesday as they are hosting the Sioux City Explorers in Winnipeg.
The team originally announced the return home on July 22, noting it had received permission to come back to Winnipeg.
Fans will also be in the stands, as Shaw Park is open to 100 per cent capacity. All fans must be fully vaccinated.
Masks will also be required for people in attendance at all inside facilities and they are strongly recommended when sitting in the seats.
First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
