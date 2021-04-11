Golf attraction for all ages coming to Sudbury

There is a unique golf project being built at Timberwolf Golf Course in Sudbury.

It's an 18-hole artificial grass putting course and comes at a time when golf is soaring in popularity.

Right now a 50,000 square foot area is being prepped for the new golf attraction.

"Rather than calling it a mini putt, we are calling it a putting course which is an actual miniaturized version of a full golf course, with bunkers ,and grassing and slopes and we are going to be utilizing rocks and trees in the design, and it's going to have some elevation changes too," said Sam Yawney the President of Golf Sudbury.

Yawney said it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

"It's a take on a Tiger Woods company called Popstroke," said Yawney.

There are also plans for a children's play area and a licensed food court.

Golf Sudbury operates 5 golf courses in the city including Timberwolf and expects a record season.

"Golf is one of the few things that are allowed to be open right now, and I think people are really taking to it and getting memberships, and getting a lot of first timers as well, which is great,” said Bobby Chaumont, Pro Shop Manager at Timberwolf.

“It allows people something to do and I think golf has been one of those outlets allows people to do something fun and outside, so it's going to be a great summer."

Right now Golf Sudbury said tee times are booking up fast and there has been a major increase in memberships.

"I hate to say it but covid has been good for the sport of golf because of the social distancing involved with it and it has been busy really busy,” said Yawney.

“Our memberships are up markedly from last year and last year was up from the year before,"

Timberwolf is planning on offering outdoor recreational activities year round.

It recently purchased a Zamboni and there are plans to build a skating path and other trails for cross country skiing and snowshoeing throughout the property