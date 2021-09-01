Golf ball-sized hail, 93 km/h winds hit Regina area

A late summer storm tore through Regina on Tuesday night, golf ball-sized hail and winds over 90 kilometres per hour, according to a preliminary report from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

According to the report, Regina saw wind gusts as high as 93 kilometres per hour and hail as big as 4.5 centimetres. ECCC said it received reports of localized flooding.

This tree is split right in half #yqr #skstorm @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/6XEdfWdj1k

In northwest Regina, several trees were downed by the weather event, and City of Regina crews are on scene.

Not all but many hail 1 inch in size . NW #Regina. 730 pm 31Aug2021. #skstorm #yqr pic.twitter.com/X2nrLq31Py

This photo of a flooded Regina street was shared by Judy Livingstone.

A tree went down during the storm in Frances Shepherd's yard.

A tornado warning was issued for the area south of Moose Jaw, but ECCC has not reported any funnel cloud sightings or touchdowns.

The power is out in Regina’s northeast, and SaskPower is working to reconnect residents in the area.

7:35 AM: Crews have been dispatched and are patrolling for the outage reported in Regina NE and rural area, presently no ETR #skoutage