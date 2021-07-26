Golf carts approved for Pelee Island
There will be a new way to get around Pelee Island.
Council voted in favour of a 10-year pilot project involving golf carts on roadways.
The item passed Monday evening, after the islands insurer approved the coverage of the electric cars.
Pelee Island Mayor Raymond Durocher hopes this will reduce the number of cars on island roads.
“We’ve been in the process of changing our roads and the perimeter of the roads. We can allow golf carts to go around the island.”
The carts will require lights, seatbelts, mirrors, windshield wipers and will not exceed 50 km/h.
“It’s allows people to enjoy the island at a slower pace. You’re gonna see a lot more nature and birds and butterflies when you’re going around the island,” says Durocher.
Drivers can purchase a licence beginning a 1 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Man in police custody after Memorial Drive standoffA man was taken into custody by Calgary police early Monday after a standoff that blocked off part of Memorial Drive.
-
Ottawa Police investigate stabbing death on Metcalfe StreetOttawa Police are investigating after a fatal stabbing on Metcalfe Street Monday night.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statements across Metro Vancouver with temperatures expected to riseEnvironment Canada has issued special weather statements across Metro Vancouver with temperatures sitting above the seasonal average.
-
Honoring a local firefighterA drive-by parade was held in Barrie on Monday afternoon, honoring a local firefighter who is battling terminal cancer.
-
Search continues for man in possible drowning at Chestermere LakeChestermere RCMP are on scene at Chestermere Lake searching for a man who may have drowned.
-
Mixed vaccines could keep British Columbians from cruise travelHealth officials said it was fine to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines, but some say otherwise, as a B.C. couple with a passion for cruises is finding out.
-
-
Fire crews rescue dog in need at Terwillegar Dog ParkEdmonton firefighters helped rescue a dog from a dangerous situation Saturday.
-
Surrey resident group plans legal action in bid to stop road extension through local parkOpponents of a plan to extend a road through a southern section of Surrey’s Bear Creek Park are now preparing to take legal action to stop the project from going ahead.