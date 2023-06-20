Golf carts are not allowed on Ontario roads, except here

Essex County OPP are reminding the public that golf carts are not allowed to be driven on Ontario roads, except for a few places.

There is an exception in Pelee Island and the Municipality of Huron-Kinloss, where a 10-year pilot program has been introduced that allows those municipalities to pass by-laws governing golf cart usage on roads with a speed limit of no more than 50 kilometres per hour.

“Though golf carts may resemble other low-speed vehicles, they are not typically equipped to meet the requirements for low-speed vehicles as defined by the Highway Traffic Act and the Motor Vehicle Safety Act (Canada),” said a news release from OPP.

If caught driving a golf cart on a road, you may face fines such as:

Operate motor vehicle on a roadway with no insurance (minimum $5000 fine)

Operate motor vehicle without required equipment.

Operate motor vehicle with no vehicle permit.

Operate motor vehicle on roadway with no driver's licence.

In addition, if you are intoxicated by alcohol or drug, you could face impaired driving charges while operating a golf cart on or off the roadway.

If you are considering an alternative form of transportation, police say please ensure that you know the rules and regulations governing the usage of the vehicle.

If you have any information about crime in the community, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report minor occurrences online by visiting www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.catchcrooks.com.