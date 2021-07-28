Golf carts will be allowed on Pelee Island with restrictions

A new pilot project is allowing the use of golf carts on Pelee Island.

The 10-year project states golf carts will now be considered motor vehicles which means drivers must follow all rules of the road, are required to be registered, have licence plates, but are exempt from automobile insurance.

All requirements must be met in order to obtain a permit to operate cars on the Island.

The new operating requirements include:

Valid drivers licence

Cars are only permitted on Pelee Island

Maximum speed of 50 km/h

Can not drive during December through March

Cannot be capable of driving 32 km/hour on a level service

Cannot tow other vehicles

Must display a slow moving sign on the rear of the vehicle

Must have adequate night lighting

Cannot carry combustible fuel but for in the fuel tank

Operate in the right-most lane

Subject to Highway Traffic Act rules of the road

"In support of the Township of Pelee and the Ministry of Transportation, the Ontario Provincial Police requests that citizens comply to all Operating Requirements under this new Pilot Project to permit the use of Golf Cars on Pelee Island. Strict adherence to all laws will ensure our commitment to public safety and the lawful enjoyment of the largest Island in Lake Erie and the southern most populated point in Canada. The rules pertaining to the use of Golf Cars on Pelee Island is a requirement under law and enforcement will be applied to those not in compliance," said Inspector Glenn Miller, Essex County OPP.

For more information, visit the Township of Pelee Island website.