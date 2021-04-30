Golf club in Tillsonburg, Ont. charged under Reopening Ontario Act

It has been nearly a week since a golf club in Tillsonburg, Ont. opened its fairways to players, but now charges have been laid.

Provincial police announced early Friday that they have charged the operators of The Bridges of Tillsonburg Golf Club under the Reopening of Ontario Act.

The charges come following criticism that the provincial police did not do enough to intervene in the golf club opening last weekend despite advanced warning that they intended to do so.

CTV News London attended the course on Saturday as players teed off the first hole around 9 a.m.

At the time OPP officers were seen monitoring the situation.

Late Saturday West Region OPP told CTV news “it’s under investigation” when asked if any fines were handed out.

Now The Birdges Incorporated has been charged and the matter will be heard at the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock on June 3, 2021.

The Ontario government announced measures April 16 which included restrictions on outdoor activities including golf and tennis.

CTV News has repeatedly attempted to reach the course owners for comment over the reopening but received no responses.

With files from CTV London's Brent Lale.