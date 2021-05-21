Golf courses to reopen in time for long weekend

With the nice weather golfers can now look forward to tee’ing off after the Ford Government announced the re-opening of golf courses.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone,” said Roseland golf pro and general manager Dave Deluzio. “We’re excited to get the good news from Premier Ford.”

During Thursday’s update health minister Christine Elliott said she feels there are brighter days ahead and hope for a more open and safe summer.

“This starts this Saturday, May 22 with the re-opening of outdoor recreational amenities such as golf courses and tennis courts helping Ontarians safely celebrate the long weekend,” Elliott said.

Theresa Lecours, owner of Silver Tee, says the phones have been ringing with excitement.

Courses have been closed since April 17.

“Everybody is pumped to get back out. Everybody wants to be outside doing something active," Lecours said.

For five weeks operators have been improving their already pristine courses trying not to focus on the money lost each day.

“Trying to keep busy, keep the place looking good and be ready for golfers when everybody comes back,” said Lecours.

It’s a quick turnaround but operators are ready.

Patience will be a virtue when trying to book a tee time. Silver Tee is using a first-come first-serve approach while city run courses and using an online booking system already in play. Deluzio says Roseland will be taking phone reservations tomorrow.

“Be patient,” he said. “There’s gonna be a lot of action on the tee sheet and phones. We’ll get you a tee time.”