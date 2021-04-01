Golf courses will open during province-wide shutdown

Golf courses in Barrie and Innisfil will open during the province-wide shutdown, MPP Andrea Khanjin said Thursday.

The Ontario government announced the province would move into the newly-added white zone over the weekend for at least four weeks to curb escalating COVID-19 case counts. The premier noted the rapid transmission of variants of concern as the main factor.

"The shutdown is based on the advice from public health experts and is due to ICU rooms in hospitals across the province being full. The virus is spreading to younger people, and while they have shown an ability to survive the virus, they need a respirator in the ICU," Khanjin explained.

Meanwhile, the City of Barrie said other services would also remain open.

The landfill won't be affected by the provincial shutdown, the city said. There is a limit of 10 vehicles at one time.

Service Barrie will open for pre-booked, in-person appointments.

While recreation centres will close for in-person programs, the Holly Community Centre's immunization clinic will remain open. The city offers virtual programs, including remote fitness classes.

The province-wide shutdown takes effect at 12:01 am Saturday, April 3.