Golf courses will remain open during 28-day stay-at-home order

Despite a province-wide stay-at-home order issued by the Ontario government, golf courses will remain open, along with marinas and Farmer's Markets in Simcoe County.

In a statement Wednesday following the premier's announcement, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin confirmed golfing would be open during the four-weeks of tightened restrictions.

"The shutdown is based on the advice from public health experts and is due to ICU rooms in hospitals across the province being full," Khanjin noted.

"Although we did not want to do this extreme measure again, due to the increased cases of the variant and based on the advice from our public health experts, we have decided that this is the best path forward to ensure our hospitals have the capacity needed to treat everyone that needs it."

Schools will also remain open, while all non-essential businesses must resort to curbside pickup and delivery until at least May 6.