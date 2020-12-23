The dome that houses an indoor driving range and putting facility in southeast Calgary has collapsed.

Emergency crews responded to the National Golf Academy, near the intersection of Macleod Trail and 50 Ave. S.E. Tuesday night after the dome collapsed.

"Just after 9 o'clock, just after they closed their business hours, a security guard nearby noticed the dome was collapsing and contacted 911," explained Battalion Chief Alistair Robin of the Calgary Fire Department. "We sent crews over (and), because it was a structure collapse, we involved our technical rescue team.

"Once we arrived we realized that there was some infrastructure inside that kind of held up the fabric of the dome on one end and that allowed access. The business owners and a key holder were quickly back on scene and they entered the structure with an escort from firefighters and retrieved some of the more expensive equipment and did some computer shutdown."

There have been no reports of injury and the extent of the damage to the structure remains under investigation.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation but the incident occurred hours after Calgary received significant snowfall. From late Monday through Tuesday, 20 centimetres of snow was recorded in Calgary with some sections of the city receiving 40 centimetres.

"(The owners)y complained of some issues with some of their large fans and some sagging of the dome and they weren't sure if it was due to a faulty fan or snow weight yesterday."

Robin says no one was in the building at the time of the collapse.