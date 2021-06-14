Golf in July Fore the Green Haven Shelter for Women

With provincial restrictions easing, The Green Haven Shelter for Women is excited they can run their annual golf fundraiser.

The shelter is partnering with Bonaire Golf Club in Coldwater.

During the month of July golfers have the flexibility to book their tee time for the 18 hole fundraiser.

The 22nd annual tournament is integral to support the operation of the shelter.

Green Haven Shelter for Women is an emergency shelter for women and their dependent children experiencing violence.

Norma Alford, Executive Director of the Green Haven Shelter for Women says they have supported over 700 clients this year, which has increased since the beginning of COVID-19.

To get more information about the tournament, you can email the organizer here.