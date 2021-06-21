Golf Marathon aims to raise funds to improve children’s health in the north

The 7th annual Golf Marathon is taking place at Monte Vista Golf Course in support of children’s health in Greater Sudbury.

A total of 26 golfers tee off throughout the day at the annual fundraiser, which benefits young children in the community.

This year's event has already raised more than $100,000 for children’s health charities.

All funds raised this year will be going toward five local charities: NEO Kids, Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer, Our Children Our Future, the Waterfront Improvement Project at Camp Quality, and the Sudbury Cancer Treatment Centre’s paediatrics wing.

“Like many organizations that struggled during COVID, charities had a lot fewer opportunities to fundraise, so we’re just extremely happy that we could assist in any way that we can and give this money back to charities that are so deserving,” said Greg Raymond, board member with Golf Marathon.

Officials with NEO Kids said the money is crucial and will go a long way.

“We are raising funds to purchase chairs for our neonatal intensive care unit,” said Hailey Short, with NEO Kids Foundation. "These are for our parents, our caregivers, for our tiniest patients … It’s a chair for them to be able to give care, and be comfortable, as well.”

Participants said they are happy to be back raising money for local charities in need after missing out on last year's tournament due to the pandemic.

“This is such a great event,” said Michael Macnamara, Golf Marathon participant. "I’ve participated in it now for a few years and it’s just a great group of guys and we raise money for some great causes so that’s really the driving for us."

The event has raised more than $300,000 since 2013.