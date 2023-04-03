Golf season gets started in southwestern Ontario

South Woodslee’s Belleview Golf Club opened for the season Monday.

Golfers were very happy with the mild temperatures through the past weekend that allowed Belleview to usher them in.

The family owned and operated golf club has been a fixture locally for 50 years — and opening the course for a brand new season is a big deal for all concerned.

"Well, they’re really excited to be here as you can see – I mean, it’s a busy day,” said Belleview general manager Joshua Malott.

However, overall, local and regional golf courses in southwestern Ontario are opening a little later than the norm this year due to inclement weather in the mid to late winter season.

“The way the weather was in January and February, we actually thought it was going to be a real early start to the season,” said Malott. “Typically we expect to get March rounds in where this year we had zero.”

Although the surface was wet from recent rainfall on Saturday, it didn't negatively impact the overall conditions of the course, as patrons would attest.

"[It] turned out to be a beautiful day — a little soggy out there in the morning,” said local golfer Adam David.

“Picked up some grass on a couple of wedge shots but you know, it turned out to be beautiful on the back nine.”

Phil Cyrenne, who played a round with David, was elated to get back into the swing of things.

"Lots of smiles today, a lot of people looked happy,” said Cyrenne. “Generally, I feel like it’s a bonus to get out this early.”

The good news is that a warm trend of above seasonal temperatures is likely for the rest of the week — although rain and or thunderstorms will hinder outings Tuesday and Wednesday. Fair and mild temperatures are in store for Thursday through the weekend.