Golf season starting in Ottawa as mild weather arrives
Golfers can tee off for the first time in Ottawa and the valley on Thursday as mild weather arrives.
A couple of venues are taking advantage of the above normal temperatures in the forecast this week to open up the facilities for the first time this season.
The Kevin Haime Golf Centre in Kanata will open on Thursday at 10 a.m. You can book your practice bay at kevinhaime.com.
"Reservations 72 hrs in advance. Doubtful that we can accommodate walk ups," Kevin Haime said on Twitter.
Earlier this week, Haime shared a picture of staff clearing snow off of the driving range.
HAPPY 1ST SIGN OF GOLF SEASON DAY GOLFERS!!!
����⛳️�������� pic.twitter.com/urnbqL3fVW
The driving range will also open on Thursday at Dragonfly Golf Links in Renfrew.
"We just received 250 dozen range balls from Acushnet so we will have lots of balls for tomorrow's nice weather," Dragonfly said on Facebook. "We can't wait to tee it up with you. Bring on the sunshine."
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 14 C on Thursday and 12 C on Friday.
