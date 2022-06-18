'Golf sized' pieces of hail seen in some parts of Sask.
After a thunderstorm Saturday morning, "golf sized" pieces of hail were seen falling from the sky in some parts of the province.
Danielle Desjardins, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada confirmed there was large pieces of hail, even as big as hen eggs, in Unity.
The hail would have been visible to residents between 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Desjardins said there have been thunderstorms that have developed in regions close to the Saskatchewan and Alberta border.
She explained that the reason people are seeing large pieces of hail is due to "a lot of instability" of warm and humid air masses in the area, giving energy to the thunderstorm to produce the severe weather.
Photos posted to the Saskatchewan Weather Tracker Facebook page show the large pieces of hail, comparing them to the size of a toonie.
"I would say it's probably dangerous to be hit by one of those," Desjardins said.
Environment Canada has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the parts of central and northern Saskatchewan.
The storms coming from the Alberta border are expected to hit Saturday evening, according to Environment Canada.
