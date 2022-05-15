Golf Sudbury donates to relief efforts in Ukraine

It's a "Day for Ukraine" in Sudbury.

Proceeds from four Golf Sudbury courses and a driving range will be donated to relief efforts.

Out on the greens there was a strong show of support and solidarity for the people of the war torn country.

Sporting blue and yellow, golfer Gerry Funk came out to show his support for the people of Ukraine.

"I am absolutely supporting Ukraine because they are fighting the fight of their lives," said Funk.

Sam Yawney is the co-owner and president of Golf Sudbury. His grandparents immigrated to Canada from Ukraine in the early 1900s.

"I guess I am a second generation Canadian but a proud Ukrainian. And I love seeing Ukrainian dancers and singers and I still feel in my heart I am part Ukrainian and I want to support the cause," said Yawney.

On Sunday the proceeds from four Golf Sudbury courses and a driving range are being donated to help the people of Ukraine.

"I think there is strong roots here obviously with the Yawney family and with a lot of people in this community and obviously what is going on over there is touching everyone all over the world," said Bobby Chaumont the golf operations manager at Timberwolf Golf Club. "So any little thing that we can do to help out the people that are over there is great."

Out on the greens Gerry Funk said he has deep appreciation of the peacefulness.

"The freedom that we enjoy in this country and the turmoil that is going on there is just atrocious and there is a lot of problems there and I hope they solve the problem very shorty," said Funk.

The proceeds have not been totalled yet but Golf Sudbury officials said they hope to raise between $20- $30,000 with 100 per cent going to relief efforts for the people of Ukraine.