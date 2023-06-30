Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course

One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm earlier this week has died.

Family members confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Jesse Hawkins, 36, of Ottawa, died in hospital after he was struck by lightning at Loch March Golf and Country Club in Kanata on Monday.

"Jesse was a great guy; he was super excited to be a dad," Jack McCarthy, Hawkins's father-in-law, said on Friday.

McCarthy says Hawkins and his partner Kaeli were expecting their first child in September.

"She's been shattered by this event," McCarthy said of his daughter Kaeli, adding friends, family and the community have been providing love and food this week.

Hawkins was a big Ottawa Senators fan and loved the NFL, according to the family.

"He was a really, really thoughtful guy, he was supportive and had a great sense of humour," McCarthy said.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said two men were struck by lightning while on the golf course on Old Carp Road just before 6 p.m. Monday. Several thunderstorms moved through the Ottawa area on Monday, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Algonquin College says flags are flying at half-mast at the Ottawa campus in memory of Hawkins. He worked as an instructor in the Aircraft Maintenance Technician program.

Funeral details are still being finalized.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating the death.