Golfers tee off to help send Waterloo Region students to post-secondary

Tees were back in the ground for KW Legacy’s ninth annual Golf for Scholarships Tournament on Saturday.

The event has brought in $800,000 over the past eight years, providing scholarships for 82 Waterloo Region students.

“We wanted to, as we got older, give back to the community that we’re so proud to be a part of,” said Peter Kalbfleisch with KW Legacy.

“We think we can improve our region by supporting our future community leaders.”

Eleven new scholarships were awarded this year. Each recipient was hand picked from either Waterloo Region District School Board or Waterloo Catholic District School Board. Students are selected for skills that go beyond the classroom.

“I think a lot of the scholarships that are out there are just focused on marks. We wanted to change that. What are you doing to leave a legacy in your school,” Paul Brown with KW Legacy said.

Scholarship recipient Emily Small is in her first year at Wilfrid Laurier University, majoring in chemistry.

“The legacy scholarship has been an incredible enabler in me being able to pursue a post secondary education,” Small said.

She and the rest of this year’s beneficiaries agree KW Legacy relieves their greatest challenge in going to university – the cost.

“It’s insane how university costs this much,” said scholarship recipient Laura Lewis. “A lot of people can make it to university but they just don’t.”

Each of this year’s recipients received $5,000 toward their education, with mentorship also available through KW Legacy.

“I plan to go far honestly,” Lewis said. “I want to do the best I can. I’m here and I want to make the most of it.”