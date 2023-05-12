Golfers tee off to raise funds, awareness for children living with a speech disorder
Sixty golfers teed off at Bear Creek Golf Club Friday for a special tournament to raise money and awareness for children living with a speech disorder.
Apraxia is a motor speech disorder that stems from a disconnect between the brain and the muscles around a person's mouth, making it extremely difficult to communicate effectively.
The Golf for Apraxia Tournament was held at the course in Utopia, complete with a silent auction and variety of prizes.
Tournament organizer Jennifer O'Brien hopes the event helps educate and inform.
"Apraxia is not a dirty word, it's something that we should talk about, and it should become a common word for all of us as well as autism and all these other disorders that kids have. Our kids are healthy, our kids are happy, and our kids are great. They just have different needs," O'Brien said.
It's estimated that one to two children per 1,000 are affected by apraxia, and some individuals may be living with apraxia without even realizing it.
All proceeds raised from today's event go toward therapy for children with apraxia.
-
Manitoba sport anglers want to see some changes to fishing regulations for tournamentsThe competitive fishing community in Manitoba has some concerns about new regulations that went into effect at the beginning of April and how they impact the sport.
-
Health warning issued for customers who recently ate at East Vancouver McDonald'sVancouver Coastal Health is warning patrons of an East Vancouver McDonald's that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
-
Stellantis working on 'contingency plans' as Windsor EV battery plant sits in limboStellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Vandalism to search and rescue boat could end up costing $30K, West Vancouver team saysA volunteer search and rescue team in West Vancouver is facing a significant repair bill after someone spray-painted a graffiti tag on one of their boats last week.
-
Regina woman who called 911 after mom cut Wi-Fi says police tweet doesn't tell whole storyA 23-year-old Regina woman who called 911 after her mother cut off their home’s Wi-Fi connection, said a tweet from a local police officer who responded to the call does not tell the whole story.
-
London, Ont. police investigate reported stabbingFirst responders were called to the area of Wharncliffe Road and Mount Pleasant Avenue after a report of a possible stabbing late Friday afternoon.
-
Aiden Fink of Brooks named top CJHL forwardThe Brooks Bandits got more good news Friday when Aiden Fink was named the top forward in the Canadian Junior Hockey League.
-
London’s first five homeless hubs should be outside core area: city councillorWill neighbourhoods across the city welcome service hubs for homeless Londoners, or will they be centralized in the core business districts?
-
Dartmouth fair stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries: HRPHalifax Regional Police is investigating a stabbing that took place Friday evening in Dartmouth, N.S.