Golfers waiting for courses to reopen in Waterloo Region

Another helping of snow has fallen across Waterloo Region, throwing a wrench in the plans of local golf courses hoping to reopen over the next month.



Conestoga Golf and County Club in Conestogo has been closed since mid-November and doesn’t plan to reopen until early April.



“Last year we were fortunate enough to open around March 19,” Conestoga Golf and Country Club hospitality manger Taylor Smith told CTV News. “[This year], I would assume in April. We have a lot of snow out there. Obviously, the ground has to thaw before we get our maintenance out there.”



Conestoga general manager Peter Hughston said reopening relies on several factors, including temperature, course conditions, and possible flooding of the Grand River which runs along a number of courses in Waterloo Region.



In Waterloo, Golf Without Limits books tee times days in advance for their indoor simulators during the winter months.



“It’s been a very, very good year,” said Golf Without Limits co-owner Tony Martin. “It’s great that people can actually come into places like this and hit balls all winter."



Kim and Peter Broughall said they come to the indoor facility several times per week, but hope the outdoor season starts sooner than later.



“This is a great opportunity to keep your swing going through the year, but as much as it’s a lot of fun, it doesn’t really mimic the real game outdoors,” said Peter Broughall. “When you get that hint of spring, it’s time for [winter] to end.”



According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected rise above the freezing mark starting Monday, with highs reaching double digits by mid-week; more favourable conditions for the golf season to get back in the swing of things for another year.