Gondek addresses questions about issues facing Muslim youth
Calgary's mayor took part in a discussion at the University of Calgary Thursday night about the challenges facing Muslim youth.
The question and answer event was hosted by the Muslim Student Association at the university.
Gondek took questions from students about how young Muslims can become more engaged in politics, in a way that sees their concerns become a part public policy.
They also asked about accountability on the part of elected officials on the issues of Islamophobia and racism, and taking politicians at their word.
"The biggest message I had to give this group was (that) the work of becoming anti-racist is big and it's heavy and it will take time," Gondek said. "And if we are prepared for how complicated and difficult this will be we will be successful, but we have to be prepared for road blocks, and challenges and stumbles along the way."
The Muslim Student Association says it's important to connect with city leaders to build a relationship to explore these complicated issues on a local level.
