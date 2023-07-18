Gondola crash: Drill operator followed designated path, says Quebec company
Quebec construction company Forage M2P has confirmed its employee was operating the drilling machine implicated in the gondola crash at Mont Tremblant, Que. that killed one man and critically injured a woman on Sunday.
