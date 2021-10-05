Gone in 60 seconds: Two people charged in overnight auto theft spree in Bradford
Two people face several charges after a car theft spree saw nearly a dozen vehicles allegedly stolen in one night in Bradford.
South Simcoe Police were called to the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area on Sept. 30, after a concerned resident reported "suspicious persons" entering vehicles in the area.
Police said when officers arrived the suspects had already fled the area on foot. They were arrested in a nearby farm field.
Police determined 10 vehicles were stolen from the area overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.
Police laid a total of 21 offences against a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Quebec, including motor vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.
Some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.
-
'We simply cannot afford a repeat scenario': No indoor Thanksgiving gatherings for unvaccinated AlbertansThe province is reminding Albertans to follow public health restrictions on gathering limits as Thanksgiving is less than a week away.
-
Third dose of vaccine to be available for health-care workers, people with AstraZeneca and Johnson & JohnsonManitoba health-care workers and people who didn't receive an mRNA shot will soon be able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
B.C.'s extreme heat may be responsible for rotten pumpkin cropB.C.'s summer heat waves and recent downpours are being blamed for ruining much of the pumpkin crops at Maan Farms.
-
Nick Ritchie scores twice as Maple Leafs down Canadiens 6-2 in pre-season playNick Ritchie scored his first two goals for Toronto as the Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 in pre-season action Tuesday.
-
Critics accuse B.C. government of passing the buck on school vaccination mandatesB.C. has allowed school districts to decide whether to mandate vaccination for local teachers. Critics say they're simply passing the buck.
-
Man seen allegedly trying to gain entry to Leslieville homes at night wanted by policeToronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe to be involved in a prowl by night investigation in Leslieville.
-
Female driver taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Hamilton collisionA female driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton.
-
With demand for workers high, working conditions are improving: chamber prezThe help-wanted signs are everywhere, but a labour crunch is forcing some businesses to change how they recruit employees and even operate on a day-to-day basis.
-
'He's not going to win': Candy shop recovering from string of robberiesThe Be-A-Bella candy and gift shop in the Highlands neighbourhood is recovering after being robbed several times in recent days.