Gone in a flash: Peony enjoyers seize the moment at Regina flower show

Regina was host to a strategically timed flower show featuring peonies, the colourful perennial that blooms for just a handful of days in June.

Growers have no choice but to seize the moment, as the massive blooms are gone in a flash.

“Likely each plant will bloom seven days, maximum ten,” Doug Bradford, a grower at the show, explained.

Peonies typically bloom in June, making this the best weekend to catch them in prime blossom.

“Today is how it’s judged so tomorrow it could be wilted a bit,” Bradford added.

The peony isn’t native to the Canadian prairies but is commonly found in Saskatchewan, mainly due to the efforts of the agriculture research farm in Indian Head that promoted peony planting to settlers in the early 1900s.

“Quite early they did bring peonies in, sent them out all across the prairies to test and see whether they were hardy,” Brian Porter, another peony grower told CTV News.

Hundreds of cuttings were on display at the annual show sponsored by the Prairie Peony Society, a fraternity of peony gardeners.

“It’s certainly nice to have the camaraderie and share what we know about peonies and see what other people are growing,” Porter added.

But of course you didn’t have to be a grower to notice and appreciate the flower.

“Well, I love flowers but they are absolutely gorgeous,” Jeannette Kuiper told CTV News.

“The colours are so beautiful.”

Sadly, the peony blossoms will be gone in a few days but with the plant being a perennial, another dazzling display is guaranteed for next June.