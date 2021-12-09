Good Food Market in Timmins gives access to wholesale produce prices
A new initiative in Timmins called the Good Food Market is a year-round, pop-up style market produce store that will travel to areas in the community where there is little to no access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
"We have wholesale price produce so if anybody wants to come and get some deals, totally come on by," said Amber McLaughlin.
The markets take place in all parts of the city and McLaughlin said they are especially convenient for people who don't drive or don't want to take public transit.
“To finally get to a place like Schumacher … they don’t have immediate access to a grocery store and the ones that are close are kind of a far walk to go and they’re not necessarily the greatest prices," added McLaughlin.
Anti-Hunger Coalition Timmins has partnered with local grocery stores and farmers to ensure produce is fresh and at a price that's accessible to those on fixed incomes.
Check with the organization to learn when the next Good Food Market will be in your neighbourhood.
