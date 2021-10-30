'Good for the game of hockey': Oil Kings player donates $10-per shot on net to Kids Help Phone

An Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman announced a new initiative to help raise money and awareness about the importance of mental health that experts are applauding.

Luke Prokop will donate $10 to Kids Help Phone for every shot on goal he records during the regular season.

Last year, Kids Help Phone connected with 4.6 million young people through phone, text, and self-directed online tools to help in moments of crisis or need.

According to the national non-profit e-mental health service, more than 4,200 lives were saved through active rescues in 2020 and 51 per cent of young people who reached out by text this year identified as LGBTQ2S+.

Prokop’s donations will be matched by the Oil Kings through the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

In a media availability on Friday, Prokop said the partnership just made sense to him.

“They do a great service for the community,” he said. “Kids Help Phone just provides youth, and not only youth but adults, a great support system if they ever need it to talk to someone.

“You can just dial a quick phone number and they are there to talk you through whatever you need.”

Prokop says he hopes the partnership allows for more space to talk about mental health.

“It’s good for the game of hockey,” he added. “Hopefully, it just makes it a little bit more of a comfortable space for individuals that are thinking of coming out as well.”

The Nashville Predators prospect is the first active player under NHL contract to come out as gay.

"It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out," Prokop wrote in July in an Instagram post.

"From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams.

MORE THAN JUST A FUNDRAISER

Dr. Ganz Ferrance, registered psychologist, told CTV News Edmonton that while some may see this as a simple charity campaign, Prokop’s announcement will mean a lot more to many young people.

He says it shows Prokop is serious about mental health and that is an important message to promote.

“I think it’s extremely important,” Ferrance said. “It’s also great that (Prokop) is able to show their other human side.

“Anybody who is in the public eye, talking about these things and being open about their own experiences, really can help people to know that it’s okay and smart to reach out for help.”

Registered psychologist Dr. Brent Macdonald echoed those sentiments.

“When you open a dialogue of mental wellness, you open it to everyone,” Macdonald said. “The broader the net we cast, the more hope we get the message to more people.”

Macdonald said that Prokop’s announcement, in light of Montreal Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price entering the NHL’s player assistance program and stepping away from the game, shows a gradual change in an old narrative of sucking up, or being a 'tough guy' in sport.

“The more that we see and hear these stories, the more that it becomes acceptable for youth and for athletes, in general, to feel comfortable to say, “You know I have areas that I need to work on that aren’t gonna be on the ice or playing field.’

“If they see that as being normalized, it makes life feel a lot more positive for them,” Macdonald added.

He offered a hockey metaphor of a player needing to work on stick-handling or passing.

“If there’s a skill you need to work on, you practice,” Macdonald said. “You don’t just pretend it doesn’t exist. You have to work on it, and that’s something that mental health, mental wellness all tie into.”

Ferrance agreed, adding that Prokop or Price can act as role models to a new generation of athletes or people who follow the game.

“When you see somebody else doing it all of a sudden, it makes it okay or cool to do it yourself, and so things sort of pick up momentum,” Ferrance said.

“I never believe that people should just shut up and play, or shut up and sing, or anything,” he added, “because, in that way, we really disrespect them and not see them as a full human being. We are all human beings.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Ryan Harding