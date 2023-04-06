Good Friday observances begin the Easter weekend holidays

Christians will observe Good Friday on April 7 — the holiest day of their calendar year.

The statutory holiday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago — as depicted in the New Testament of the Bible.

It is a day of solemn remembrance, repentance, humility and a call for all Christians to seek a closer relationship with God.

Easter Sunday is a day of joyous celebration, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus on the third day after his burial.

Traditional Easter eggs, chocolates and sweets, are favourites to mark the occasion especially for young children.

For Father Patrick Beneteau, pastor with Windsor-Lake St. Clair Catholic Family of Parishes, Good Friday represents more than just a monumental religious and historic event and ritual remembrance.

"It's always my hope that people can encounter Jesus in the next few days through our celebrations,” said Fr. Beneteau.

“And, of course, Easter Sunday would be the big day of the Resurrection and new life."

Easter Sunday services at churches are expected to be busy this weekend throughout the region.